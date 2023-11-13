Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for Worker, Helper posts on e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Woman and Child Development Department, Gujrat is accepting online applications for over 10,000 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper vacancies in the state. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the website e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10,000+ Worker, Helper posts

Female candidates who are not less than 18 and more than 33 years old and have resided in village for at least one year can apply for these vacancies.

The last date to submit applications is November 30.

For Anganwadi Worker vacancies, minimum education qualification is Class 12 pass or equivalent while for Anganwadi Helper vacancies, the minimum requirement is Class 10 pass.

Salary of workers will be ₹10,000 per month and for Helpers, it is ₹5,000 per month.

Vacancies have been announced for the following places:

RAJKOT URBAN PATAN JUNAGADH URBAN NAVSARI RAJKOT BOTAD BHAVNAGAR URBAN AMRELI SURENDRANAGAR VADODARA URBAN DEVBHUMI DWARKA NARMADA KHEDA SURAT URBAN BHARUCH TAPI MORBI JAMNAGAR URBAN ARAVALLI GANDHINAGAR GANDHINAGAR URBAN PORBANDAR BHAVNAGAR PANCHMAHALS MAHISAGAR GIR SOMNATH JAMNAGAR DANGS CHHOTA UDEPUR SURAT BANASKANTHA DAHOD AHMADABAD MAHESANA VALSAD KACHCHH AHMADABAD URBAN JUNAGADH SABARKANTHA ANAND VADODARA

Here is the list of vacancies:

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

For application links, district-wise number of vacancies and other details, click here.

