Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: 193 civil judge posts on offer, notification here

Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the193 post of civil judge. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 14.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The notification is available at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be held on May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is July 2.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: 193 civil judge posts on offer(HT file)

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 193 civil judge vacancies.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates from the General Category must pay examination fees of ₹1000 charges, while applicants from the reserved Category must pay ₹500 as an applictaion fee.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2023) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 14-April-2023 )”

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.