Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: 193 civil judge posts on offer, notification here

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: 193 civil judge posts on offer, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the High Court of Gujrat at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the193 post of civil judge. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 14.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The notification is available at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be held on May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is July 2.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: 193 civil judge posts on offer(HT file)

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 193 civil judge vacancies.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates from the General Category must pay examination fees of 1000 charges, while applicants from the reserved Category must pay 500 as an applictaion fee.

Direct link to apply

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2023) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 14-April-2023 )”

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
gujarat high court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP