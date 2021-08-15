Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana HCS judicial branch exam likely in Oct-Nov, registration reopens

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), through an official notification has informed that the application process for HCS judicial branch exam which was notified on January 13 has been reopened. 
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Haryana HCS judicial branch exam likely in Oct-Nov, registration reopens(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in October/ November 2021, the Commission has said.

The decision to reopen the application process has been taken in view of the time lapsed in conducting the preliminary exam due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates can register for the exam on the official website of the Commission till September 15. 

Candidates who had applied earlier, need not apply again the Commission has suggested.

“The other terms and conditions shall remain same as detailed in advertisement released in January. In case a candidate submits more than one online application, the last application will only be considered by the Commission,” the HPSC has said.

