HPCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 276 Mechanical Engineer and other posts at hindustanpetroleum.com

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountant and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 276 Mechanical Engineer and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

HPCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 276 vacancies for Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountants, Instrumentation Engineers, Chemical Engineers and other posts. Candidates can check the detailed vacancy details on the notification given below.

HPCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

HPCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers 2023-24”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details here.