HPCL recruitment 2023: Apply for R&D Professionals till September 30

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2023 01:29 PM IST

HPCL invites online applications for Assistant Manager, Senior Officer, and other posts. Deadline for application is September 30.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications for Assistant Manager, Senior Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies.

HPCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is Rs1180 for UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

HPCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of R&D Professionals 2023-2024"

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.

