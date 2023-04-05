Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Conductor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The registration process has started and will conclude on May 1, 2023.

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 360 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 360 posts of Conductor in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10+ 2 or intermediate examination. -A candidate shall be eligible for appointment of this post, if, he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. The age limit of the candidate to apply is between 18 to 45 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written objective type examination. Marks obtained in written objective type Examination (MCQ) shall be counted for deciding the merit of candidates.

Application Fees

The application fees is not mentioned on the notification. However, it is stated that e desirous & eligible candidates shall pay the examination fee fixed category-wise online by Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking through “e Payment Gateway”.

