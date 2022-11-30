Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4476 Teacher posts at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4476 Teacher posts at hpsc.gov.in

employment news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:53 PM IST

HPSC to recruit candidates for PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in for 4476 teacher posts.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4476 Teacher posts at hpsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Teacher posts through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4476 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on November 21 and will end on December 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: November 21, 2022
  • Closing date of application: December 12, 2022
  • Date of Exam: 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2023

Vacancy Details

  • Post Graduate Teacher for Rest of Mewat Cadre: 613 posts
  • Post Graduate Teacher for Rest of Haryana Cadre: 3863 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

For male candidates of general category and all reserved categories of other states, the application fees is 1000/-. For all female candidates of general category, male/ female candidates of SC/BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana, the application fees is 250/-.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
hpsc sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP