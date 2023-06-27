Haryana Public Service Commission will begin the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 registration process on June 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Post Graduate Teacher posts can do it through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4476 posts begins tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin tomorrow and will end on July 18, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 4476 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available on the official website for each subject. The age limit should be between 18 years to 42 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of screening test. The total number of MCQs is 100. The eam duration is for 2 hours and all questions carry equal marks. Any candidate not darkening any of the five circles in more than 10% questions shall be disqualified. One- fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Application Fees

The application fees for male candidates of general category is ₹1000/-, for all female candidates is ₹250/-, for male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ ESM/ EWS category is ₹250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPSC.

