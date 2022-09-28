HSSC to recruit 7471 Teacher posts at hssc.gov.in, registration begins Oct 5

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT posts. Candidates can apply for the TGT posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The application process will open on October 5 and will end on October 26, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

TGT English: 1751 Posts

TGT Home Science: 79 Posts

TGT Music: 11 Posts

TGT Physical Education: 1067 Posts

TGT Arts: 1703 Posts

TGT Sanskrit: 926 Posts

TGT Science: 1531 Posts

TGT Urdu: 121 Posts

TGT Hindi: 106 Posts

TGT Mathematics: 93 Posts

TGT Social Studies: 83 Posts

Selection Process

The written examination marks percentage is 95 percent and 5 percent socio-economic criteria and experience. Syllabus for written examination (95%) will be issued later on whose details will be available on website.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹150/- for male/female candidates, ₹75/- for Haryana resident, ₹35 for male SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State and ₹18 for female SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State. PwD (Person with Disability)/ExServiceman of Haryana are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification Here

