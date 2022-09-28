HSSC to recruit 7471 Teacher posts at hssc.gov.in, registration begins Oct 5
HSSC will recruit candidates for 7471 Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply from October 5 to October 26, 2022.
Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT posts. Candidates can apply for the TGT posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The application process will open on October 5 and will end on October 26, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- TGT English: 1751 Posts
- TGT Home Science: 79 Posts
- TGT Music: 11 Posts
- TGT Physical Education: 1067 Posts
- TGT Arts: 1703 Posts
- TGT Sanskrit: 926 Posts
- TGT Science: 1531 Posts
- TGT Urdu: 121 Posts
- TGT Hindi: 106 Posts
- TGT Mathematics: 93 Posts
- TGT Social Studies: 83 Posts
Selection Process
The written examination marks percentage is 95 percent and 5 percent socio-economic criteria and experience. Syllabus for written examination (95%) will be issued later on whose details will be available on website.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹150/- for male/female candidates, ₹75/- for Haryana resident, ₹35 for male SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State and ₹18 for female SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State. PwD (Person with Disability)/ExServiceman of Haryana are exempted from payment of application fees.