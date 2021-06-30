Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IAF AFCAT 2021: Last date to apply today for 334 posts on afcat.cdac.in
employment news

IAF AFCAT 2021: Last date to apply today for 334 posts on afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2021 registration ends today, June 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:50 AM IST
IAF AFCAT 2021.(Screengrab)

Indian Air Force will end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on June 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Air Force Common Admission Test can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. This examination drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to be a part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches can apply for the exam. The steps given below will help the candidates to apply easily.

Direct link to apply

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.

• Candidates will either have to login to the account or have to register themselves.

• Once done with the login, candidates will have to fill in the application form with all the details asked.

• Upload the necessary documents including photo, signature and thumb impression.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration was started on June 1, 2021. The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination will be conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The admit card will be available to all the appearing candidates from August 9, 2021, onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf afcat afcat.cdac.in afcat sarkari naukri

Related Stories

employment news

IAF AFCAT 2021: Online applications for 334 posts begin on June 1

PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP