IAF Agniveervayu Result: CASB issues phase 2 admit card at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Result, Admit Card: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has issued admit cards for the second phase of Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment drive of the 01/2023 intake. Candidates can now visit agnipathvayu.cdac.in and download it.

In order to download admit cards, candidates have to use their username or email and password as login credentials. The direct link is given below.

CASB IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card Phase 2: Direct Link

CASB informed that the window to download admit cards will be available till February 23 and candidates will have to submit additional details before downloading it.

“Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login [Click Here]. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the 'Additional Details' and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time,” a notification on the website reads.

How to download CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 admit card

Go to the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Open the ‘Announcement’ tab. Open the admit card download link. Login using your username or email and password. Enter the asked details and download admit card. Save a copy for future reference.

