IB recruitment 2022: 150 vacancies on offer, Apply from April 16

Intelligence Bureau has notified vacancies for 150 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II /Technical 2022 in disciplines of computer science and Information Technology. The application process will commence from April 16 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies out of which 56 vacancies are for computer science and information technology and 94 vacancies are for the Electronics and communication.

IB recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on May 7.

IB recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for male candidates belonging to general, OBC, EWS category. All SC/ST, female candidates and EX- Serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

IB recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should posses GATE score card of GATE 2020 or Gate 2021or GATE 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON