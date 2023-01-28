IB recruitment 2023: Application begins for MTS, SA/EXE posts, get link to apply
The application process started today, January 28 and the last date to submit application is February 17.
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. The application process started today, January 28. Candidates have till February 17 to submit the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at www.mha.gov.in.
IB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1675 vacancies of which 1,525 vacancies are for SA/EXE and 150 are for MTS/General vacancies.
IB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.
IB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Minimum educational qualification for these posts is Class 10 or Matriculation.
IB recruitment 2023 application fee: The examination fee for these posts is ₹50 and the recruitment processing charge is ₹450.
IB Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on "Online Applications for the posts of SA/Exe & MTS(Gen) in IB".
A pdf will be displayed on the screen.
Copy the link and paste it to the address bar of the browser.
A new page will be displayed on the screen.
Register and proceed with the application.
Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.