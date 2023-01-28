IB recruitment 2023: Application begins for MTS, SA/EXE posts, get link to apply

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. The application process started today, January 28. Candidates have till February 17 to submit the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at www.mha.gov.in.

IB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1675 vacancies of which 1,525 vacancies are for SA/EXE and 150 are for MTS/General vacancies.

IB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Minimum educational qualification for these posts is Class 10 or Matriculation.

IB recruitment 2023 application fee: The examination fee for these posts is ₹50 and the recruitment processing charge is ₹450.

Direct link to apply

IB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Applications for the posts of SA/Exe & MTS(Gen) in IB".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Copy the link and paste it to the address bar of the browser.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.