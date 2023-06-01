IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1 on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 on June 30, 2023. The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1

This recruitment drive will fill up 6030 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 1, 2023

Closing date of application: July 21, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam followed by main exam. The call letter for the same will be available on the official website of IBPS.

Application Fees

The application fees for all other candidates is ₹850/- and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates he application fees is ₹175/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

