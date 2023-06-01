IBPS RRBs XII PO, Clerk notification 2023 released, registration begins

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the notification and started registrations for group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and for group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IBPS RRB PO 2023, IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 and other posts on the official website of the institute, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB XII PO, Clerk 2023 registration begins on ibps.in

IBPS recruitment 2023 notification and application link.

The last date to apply for these posts is June 21. This is also the deadline for payment of exam fee and editing submitted forms.

IBPS will hold Pre-Exam Training (PET) for candidates from July 17 to 22. The online preliminary exam is scheduled for August. Prelims results will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will take place in September.

The interview round for these posts will take place in October/November.

These are category-wise application fees:

Rs.175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

₹850 for all others

Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post and category. Candidates can refer to the detailed notification for further information.

