Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Apply for 79 technician and other posts till July 21

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Apply for 79 technician and other posts till July 21

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 01:43 PM IST

The application deadline is July 21. Apply online at nimr.org.in.

ICMR National Institute of Malaria and Research has invited applications for 79 Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nimr.org.in.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Apply for 79 technician and other posts till July 21

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of which 26 vacancies are for the post of technical assistant, 49 vacancies are for the technician-1, and 4 vacancies are for the post of laboratory assistant posts.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection for the post of Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant will be conducted through a written test.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates have to speed post the application form super scribing “Application for the post of (Name of the post) on the envelope to the following address " The Director, National Institute of Malaria and Research, sector- 8, Dwarika, New Delhi- 110077.

Notification

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icmr recruitment jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP