 ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024: Laboratory Attendant and other posts notified - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024: Laboratory Attendant and other posts notified

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024: Laboratory Attendant and other posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2024 01:21 PM IST

ICMR NIN Hyderabad notifies multiple vacancies including Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, and Clerk positions.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) -National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, has notified the Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant-, Lower Division Clerk and other posts. The notification is available on the official website at www.nin.res.in.

ICMR NIN notifies recruitment for various posts in Hyderabad(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ICMR NIN notifies recruitment for various posts in Hyderabad(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The detailed recruitment notification, including an online registration and application link, is expected to be released on or before March 10, 2024, at www.nin.res.org & www.icmr.gov.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024 Vacancy details:

Technical Assistant: 4

Technician-1: 9

Laboratory Attendant-1: 21

Lower Division Clerk: 6

Library Clerk: 1

Upper Division Clerk: 7

Library & Information Assistant: 1

Assistant Library & Information Officer (on deputation): 1

Candidates can check the short notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On