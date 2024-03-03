ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024: Laboratory Attendant and other posts notified

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) -National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, has notified the Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant-, Lower Division Clerk and other posts. The notification is available on the official website at www.nin.res.in. ICMR NIN notifies recruitment for various posts in Hyderabad(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The detailed recruitment notification, including an online registration and application link, is expected to be released on or before March 10, 2024, at www.nin.res.org & www.icmr.gov.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024 Vacancy details:

Technical Assistant: 4

Technician-1: 9

Laboratory Attendant-1: 21

Lower Division Clerk: 6

Library Clerk: 1

Upper Division Clerk: 7

Library & Information Assistant: 1

Assistant Library & Information Officer (on deputation): 1

Candidates can check the short notification below: