ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024: Laboratory Attendant and other posts notified
Mar 03, 2024 01:21 PM IST
ICMR NIN Hyderabad notifies multiple vacancies including Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, and Clerk positions.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) -National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, has notified the Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant-, Lower Division Clerk and other posts. The notification is available on the official website at www.nin.res.in.
The detailed recruitment notification, including an online registration and application link, is expected to be released on or before March 10, 2024, at www.nin.res.org & www.icmr.gov.in.
ICMR NIN Recruitment 2024 Vacancy details:
Technical Assistant: 4
Technician-1: 9
Laboratory Attendant-1: 21
Lower Division Clerk: 6
Library Clerk: 1
Upper Division Clerk: 7
Library & Information Assistant: 1
Assistant Library & Information Officer (on deputation): 1
Candidates can check the short notification below:
