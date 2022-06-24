IDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 226 SCO vacancies from June 25

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited online applications forht education The application process will begin from June 25 and the last date for the submission of application from is July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 226 vacancies out of which 82 vacancies are for Manager posts, 111 for Assistant General Manager, and 33 for Deputy General Manager.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, EWS & OBC category candidates. For SC/ST/PWD the application fee is ₹200.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 selection process: “The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. The Candidature after Advertisement No. 2 / 2022-23 preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals”, reds the official notification.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates are required to apply Online through website at www.idbibank.in from June 25.

Detailed notification

