IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Ltd has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers - 2024-25. The application process commenced today, December 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy General Manager (DGM) - (Grade D), 39 vacancies are for the post of Asst. General Manager (AGM) - (Grade C), and 46 vacancies are for the Manager -(Grade B).

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For the SC/ST category, the application fee is ₹200.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link under the SO recruitment notification

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

