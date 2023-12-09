Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 09, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Apply for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in till December 25.

IDBI Bank Ltd has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers - 2024-25. The application process commenced today, December 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in.

Direct link to apply

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy General Manager (DGM) - (Grade D), 39 vacancies are for the post of Asst. General Manager (AGM) - (Grade C), and 46 vacancies are for the Manager -(Grade B).

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For the SC/ST category, the application fee is 200.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link under the SO recruitment notification

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

idbi bank idbi recruitment
