IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Apply for SO vacancies from tomorrow at idbibank.in
The application process with begin tomorrow, February 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 3.
IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer post. The application process with begin tomorrow, February 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.
IDBI SO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 144 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Manager, 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant General Manage, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Deputy General Manager.
IDBI SO recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹200.
IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the apply link against the SO recruitment
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the documents
Take print for future reference.