IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts begins February 21

Published on Feb 15, 2023 05:29 PM IST

IDBI will recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from February 21, 2023 onwards at idbibank.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IDBI Bank Ltd. Has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in. The registration process will begin on February 21 and will end on March 3, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 114 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 42 posts
  • Assistant General Manager: 29 posts
  • Deputy General Manager: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

Application Fees

The application fees for General, EWS & OBC category is 1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

