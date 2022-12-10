IGNOU to recruit Public Relation Officer, registration for PRO begins December 12

Indira Gandhi National Open University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Public Relation Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for PRO posts can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The registration process will begin on December 12 and will close on January 12, 2023.

Last date of receipt of print copy of duly filled in Application Form along with the self-attested testimonials is January 23, 2023. Candidates can check the eligibility, application fees and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

A post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade, preferably in Journalism. 8 years experience in Public Relations Works in the scale of pay not less than Rs.15600-39100 (PB-3, GP-5400) preferably in University or Institutions of Higher Education, Including relations with the press and electronic Media, Preparation publicity material etc.

Application Fees

Candidates must go through the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before remitting Application Fee. Rs.1000/- from General candidate, Rs.600/- from SC/ST/EWS & women. PwBD candidates would be exempted to pay the fees for filling of online application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

Detailed Notification Here

