IIIT Nagpur Teaching Recruitment 2023: Apply for 15 Faculty posts on iiitn.ac.in

Indian Institute of Information Technology, IIIT Nagpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teaching positions. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IIIT at iiitn.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for online submission of application form is till December 30, 2022. The last date for receipt of the hard copy of the online application is January 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have 3 years after PhD OR Six Years total teaching & research experience in reputed Academic Institute or Research & Development Lab or relevant Industry.

Where to Send Application

The duly completed Application Form along with fees & enclosures (Self Attested Photocopies of all the listed documents) to be sent by Speed / Registered Post / Courier / Hand Delivery to: The Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur S.No. 140,141/1 Behind Br. Sheshrao Wankhade Shetkari Sahkari Soot Girni, Village - Waranga, PO - Dongargaon (Butibori), District – Nagpur Maharashtra Pin Code – 441108.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1180/- for candidates from within India an ₹590/- for SC/ST/PwD category of India. For candidates from outside India, the application fees is ₹1180/-.

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON