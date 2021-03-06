Home / Education / Employment News / IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies
employment news

IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies

Over a hundred companies have given placement offers to 322 students of the 2020-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:40 AM IST
IIM Udaipur has introduced a 12-month full-time residential MBA in Global Supply Chain Management, now with two options wherein one option offers dual degrees - MBA from IIMU and MS from Purdue University - and the second option offers MBA from IIMU with two weeks of international experience.(iimu.ac.in)

Over a hundred companies have given placement offers to 322 students of the 2020-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur.

"The Institute's 10th batch has received offers from more than a hundred firms, with 60 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time," IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said.

Of the total strength of 325 students of the 2020-22 batch, three opted out and 322 sought the placement.

Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of analytics, finance, human resource, operations, and sales and marketing, with the highest number of offers made in sales and marketing, he said.

Shah said the number of offers made in the e-commerce sector saw a remarkable upswing this time, increasing over 100 per cent compared to last year.

Additionally, he said the students bagged some of the most sought-after investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

Some of the firms who joined the list of recruiters are Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, and Puma.

Past recruiters like Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Baker Hughes, BPCL, Capgemini, Cummins, HPCL, ICICI Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Titan also returned to the campus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies notified for various posts

Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API

Hiring activities spike in February: Report

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions in 12 simple points
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
job placement jobs analytics education news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP