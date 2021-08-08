Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Bombay invites applications to fill vacancies in teacher, other posts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications to fill various positions like technical superintendent, registrar, deputy registrar, temporary TGT Hindi, temporary TGT science, temporary primary teacher (drawing) and temporary primary teacher music.
AUG 08, 2021
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications to fill various positions like technical superintendent, registrar, deputy registrar, temporary TGT Hindi, temporary TGT science, temporary primary teacher (drawing) and temporary primary teacher music. The application forms are available on the official website of the IIT Bombay and the last date for submission of the forms is August 27.

Job application, other details

Technical Superintendents will be selected on the basis of skill test followed by written test. Only those who shall qualify the skill test will be administered to written test. Final selection to the post shall be based on marks scored in the written test and consequent rank in the merit list.

Teachers will be selected on the basis of a screening test and those who would qualify the same, shall take the written test. Final selection to the post shall be based on marks scored in the written test and consequent rank in the merit list.

Registrar post will be filled through deputation.

Deputy registrar will be selected on the basis of interview. There will be written test/ group discussion/ preliminary interview for initial shortlisting.

