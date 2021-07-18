Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Dhanbad to recruit 73 junior assistants, graduates eligible to apply
employment news

IIT Dhanbad to recruit 73 junior assistants, graduates eligible to apply

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has invited applications from graduates to fill 73 positions in junior assistant post.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:41 PM IST
IIT Dhanbad to recruit 73 junior assistants, graduates eligible to apply

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has invited applications from graduates to fill 73 positions in junior assistant post. Candidates with proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications, MS Word, Excel, Power-point are eligible to apply.

The institute has also set computer typing speed of either 40 words per minute in English or 35 words per minute in Hindi compulsory for the job. "The requirement of typing speed mentioned in the Recruitment rules will not apply in the case of Divyang persons who are certified as being unable to type by the IIT (ISM) Hospital/ Medical Board," the institute has said.

The application forms are available on the official website of institute. The last date to apply for the post is August 31.

Apply online

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying screening test, trade test and main exam. "The candidates after appearing in the Trade Test will be called to appear in the Written Test, Computer Proficiency Test. The answer sheets of candidates qualified in the Trade Test will only be evaluated. Final merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the Written Test and Computer Proficiency Test," IIT Dhanbad has informed candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit dhanbad
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP