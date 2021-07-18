IIT Dhanbad to recruit 73 junior assistants, graduates eligible to apply

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has invited applications from graduates to fill 73 positions in junior assistant post. Candidates with proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications, MS Word, Excel, Power-point are eligible to apply.

The institute has also set computer typing speed of either 40 words per minute in English or 35 words per minute in Hindi compulsory for the job. "The requirement of typing speed mentioned in the Recruitment rules will not apply in the case of Divyang persons who are certified as being unable to type by the IIT (ISM) Hospital/ Medical Board," the institute has said.

The application forms are available on the official website of institute. The last date to apply for the post is August 31.

Apply online

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying screening test, trade test and main exam. "The candidates after appearing in the Trade Test will be called to appear in the Written Test, Computer Proficiency Test. The answer sheets of candidates qualified in the Trade Test will only be evaluated. Final merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the Written Test and Computer Proficiency Test," IIT Dhanbad has informed candidates.

