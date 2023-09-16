IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Junior Technician and other posts at iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is till October 16, 2023.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Junior Technician and other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 5 posts

Assistant Counselor: 6 posts

Assistant Registrar: 6 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

Hall Management Officer: 4 posts

Medical Officer: 2 posts

Safety Officer: 1 post

Junior Technical Superintendent: 8 posts

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Jr Technical Superintendent: 1 post

Junior Safety Officer: 4 posts

Junior Superintendent: 11 posts

Senior Library Information Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Assistant: 5 posts

Junior Technician: 18 posts

Junior Assistant (Library): 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Group A is ₹1000/- and ₹500/- for SC, ST candidates. PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees for Group A. The application fees for Group B and C is ₹700/- and SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT Kanpur.

