IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Apply for the 92 vacancies

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for Staff Nurse, Junior Assistant and other posts. The application link will be activated on July 24. The last date of submission of the online application is August 23 till 5:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 92 vacancies.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

Staff Nurse-3; Assistant Security Officer-3; Junior Superintendent-10; Junior Engineer-1; Junior Assistant-30; Junior Technician-34; Junior Technician (Maintenance)-6; Junior Technician (Telephones)-1; Junior Library Technician-4

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021 Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹300 as application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwD/ category and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021 Age limit:

The age limit for the post of staff nurse, Assistant Security Officer, Junior Superintendent, and Junior Engineer is 32 years.

The age limit for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician( Maintenance ), Junior Technician ( Telephones ) and Junior Library Technician is 27 years.

IIT Madras recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates should apply online only through the official website IIT Madras Recruitment at https://recruit.iitm.ac.in

Candidates should follow the prescribed procedure for the submission of online applications.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the notification given below