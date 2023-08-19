Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Roorkee recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts till Aug 30

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts till Aug 30

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2023 12:28 PM IST

IIT Roorkee invites applications for Group B and Group C posts. Deadline for application submission is August 30. Apply at iitr.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts till Aug 30

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of which 31 vacancies are for the Group A post and 47 vacancies are for the Group C posts.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for unreserved categories and 400 for OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/PWD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
application form deadline register application process recruitment drive vacancies roorkee recruitment jobs vacancy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP