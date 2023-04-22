IITD recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Technical Assistnat and other posts at home.iitd.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has invited applications for 66 vacancies of the Technical Assistant, Junior Technical Officer and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at home.iitd.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for the submission n of the applictaion form was May 24.

IITD recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Technical Assistant and other posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IITD recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 66 vacancies of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 18 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technical Officer, 14 vacancies are for the post of Technical Officer, 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Superintendent (Hospitality), and 1 vacancy are for the post of Medical Officer.

IITD recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: For Group - ‘A’ posts the applictaion fee is ₹500 and for Group – ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts the applictaion fee is ₹200.

IITD recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at home.iitd.ac.in.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON