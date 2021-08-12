Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Income Tax department-Lucknow region to recruit sportspersons, know more

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Lucknow, has invited applications for recruitment of sportspersons as inspector of income tax, tax assistant and multi-tasking staff.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Income Tax department-Lucknow region to recruit sportspersons, know more(HT File)

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Lucknow, has invited applications for recruitment of sportspersons as inspector of income tax, tax assistant and multi-tasking staff. A total of 28 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application forms is September 30. Candidates have to send their application through registered post to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP(East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001.

“The posts are temporary but likely to be permanent. The probation period is of 2 years,” candidates have been informed.

Graduates are eligible for Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant posts. Those applying for tax assistant post should have data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for multi-tasking staff post.

The best of three performances in sports in the Calendar Year (in descending order) 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016 will be considered for evaluation.

Job details, sports merit criteria, other details can be found here

income tax officer
