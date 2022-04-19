IndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and other posts

IndBank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Staff and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IndBank on indbankonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Head- Account opening Department: 1 Post

Account Opening Staff: 4 Posts

DP Staff: 2 Posts

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 Posts

Back Office Staff: 5 Posts

Systems & Networking Engineer: 1 Post

Research Analyst: 1 Post

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 Post

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 Posts

Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the interview. A Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company.

Where to send

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other documents to Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35. They can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.