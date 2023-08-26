India Post GDS 2023: Edit window closes today for 30041 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post will close the edit window for India Post GDS 2023 on August 26, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS 2023: Edit window closes today for 30041 posts(HT Photo)

This recruitment drive will up 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the organisation. The recruitment will be done form three posts- Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch postmaster, Dak Sevak.

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

India Post GDS 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS 2023 edit window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the form and make changes in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a system generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 to a percentage to the accuracy of four decimals.

The list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the Department on its website and GDS Online Portal. The selection of the applicants will be subject to verification of the original documents by the Verifying Authority chosen by the applicant at the time of filling up the application.

After declaration of the result, the shortlisted candidates will be informed through SMS or registered mobile number/registered email about the dates for physical verification of the documents. The shortlisted candidates will be allowed total 15 days to submit the documents for verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

