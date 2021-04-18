Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,421 posts extended
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,421 posts extended

India Post has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in Kerala postal circle from April 15 to April 21, 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online for the vacancies at appost.in.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

India Post has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in Kerala postal circle to April 21, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was April 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online for the vacancies at appost.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,421 vacancies.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Application Fee:

"Applicant belonging to the category UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man have to pay a fee of Rs.100 (Rupees one hundred only) for each set of five options. Payment of fee is exempted for all female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates and all PwD candidates," reads the official notification.

