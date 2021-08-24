Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in

India Post GDS Recruitment: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Kerala Circle on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India Post GDS Recruitment:: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.(HT Photo)

Kerala GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Kerala Circle on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,421 vacancies of GDS for Kerala Circle.

How to check Kerala GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results” section, click on the link that reads, “Kerala (1421 posts)”

The Kerala GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post gds recruitment india post recruitment gds recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Custom Marine Staff recruitment: Last date to apply for Greaser and Seaman

ARIES Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA, engineering assistants and other posts

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 300 officer posts begins on Sept 1

How to find and apply for jobs in Indian Railways: Tips for freshers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP