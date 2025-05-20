India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link, how to check
India Post GDS 2025: Candidates who have registered for the Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment 2025 can check the 3rd merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS 2025: India Post has released the third merit list for online engagement of Gramik Dak Sevak 2025. The third merit list is available for all 23 circles of India Post: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.
The third merit list is available for all 23 circles of India Post: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.
India Post GDS 2025: Check 3rd merit list
Next, shortlisted candidates have to get their documents verified through the divisional head mentioned against their names on the merit list. The deadline is June 3, 2025.
They have to report for document verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents, India post said.
How to check India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2025?
- Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
- Scroll down until you see the ‘GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2025 Shortlisted Candidates’ section under ‘Candidate’s Corner'.
- Click on the + button. The list of circles will open.
- Select the circle for which you applied and then click on the 3rd merit list link.
- Download the merit list and check your result using the registration number.
