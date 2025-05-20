India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link, how to check

India Post GDS 2025: India Post has released the third merit list for online engagement of Gramik Dak Sevak 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment 2025 can check the 3rd merit list on the official website of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link is given below. India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in(Mint file photo/For representation)

The third merit list is available for all 23 circles of India Post: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

India Post GDS 2025: Check 3rd merit list

Next, shortlisted candidates have to get their documents verified through the divisional head mentioned against their names on the merit list. The deadline is June 3, 2025.

They have to report for document verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents, India post said.

How to check India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2025?