India Post GDS January Merit List 2025: Gramik Dak Sevak results declared at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, links here

India Post has released the India Post GDS January Merit List 2025 on March 21, 2025. The list of shortlisted candidates have been released for 22 states. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Gramik Dak Sevak posts can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS January Merit List 2025: Gramik Dak Sevak results out, link here

The list of shortlisted candidates have been released for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Applicants are shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list prepared based on marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination. The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents by the Divisional or unit Head of the Division or unit where the vacancy is notified.

As per the result notice, these shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before April 7, 2025. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

Direct link to check J&K merit list

India Post GDS January Merit List 2025: How to check

All registered candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the merit list will be available state wise.

4. Click on the state you want to check the merit list for.

5. The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the merit list and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 21413 GDS vacancies.