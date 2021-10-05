Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 221 vacancies in Delhi postal circle
employment news

India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 221 vacancies in Delhi postal circle

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
India Post recruitment: Apply for 72 vacancies in Delhi postal circle(HT Photo)
By hindustantimes.com

India Post has invited applications for filling various posts, including postal assistant, sorting assistant, multi-tasking staff, and postman in Delhi postal circle under sports quota for the meritorious sportsperson. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of India Post at www.indiapost.gov.in

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on or before November 12, 2021, through Speed Post/ Registered Post to the following address

"Assistant Director (R&E), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Meghdoot Bhawan, New Delhi-110001".

India Post recruitment 2021: vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 221 vacancies out of which 72 vacancies are for PA/SA, 90 vacancies are for the postman and 59 vacancies are for the MTS.

India Post recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of 100 through e-payment in National e-Biller Id No 70115 in any computerized Post office in India through Challan form.

India Post recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For the post of postal assistant and sorting assistant, and Postman candidate should be between 18-27 years old. Candidates applying for the multi-tasking position should be between the ages of 18 and 25.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below

 

