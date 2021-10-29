Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh circle
employment news

India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh circle

India Post recruitment: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh postal circle.
India Post recruitment: Apply for various vacancies in Andhra Pradesh(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh circle has invited applications to fill vacancies of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff in Andhra Pradesh circle under sports quota. The last date to fill the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates can fill the online application form through the official website India Post Sports Quota Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff in the Andhra Pradesh circle.

India Post recruitment vacancy age limit: For the posts of Postman and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. The maximum age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 18 to 25 years.

India Post recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 200 as application fee. Woman candidates, transgender woman candidates, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from payment of application fees.

India Post recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post Sports Quota at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

RELATED STORIES

On the homepage click on the tab registration tab

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post recruitment india post state of andhra pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

 India Post Recruitment: Apply for 257 vacancies in Maharashtra Circle

MPHC Recruitment 2021: 708 vacancies for class IV employees notified

Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for 2789 clerk vacancies, here's how 

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration for 115 AE, JE posts to begin on Nov 12 
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP