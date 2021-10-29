India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh circle

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh circle has invited applications to fill vacancies of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff in Andhra Pradesh circle under sports quota. The last date to fill the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates can fill the online application form through the official website India Post Sports Quota Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff in the Andhra Pradesh circle.

India Post recruitment vacancy age limit: For the posts of Postman and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. The maximum age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 18 to 25 years.

India Post recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee. Woman candidates, transgender woman candidates, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from payment of application fees.

India Post recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post Sports Quota at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

On the homepage click on the tab registration tab

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.