India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for Motor Vehicle Mechanic & other posts

India Post to recruit candidates for Motor Vehicle Mechanic and other Posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 11, 2021.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Motor Vehicle Mechanic and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organization. 

Application without complete information or without copies of desired certificates or the applications enclosing copy/copies of the certificate without self attestation will be rejected straight way without any notice or information. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the postNumber of vacancies 
Motor Vehicle Mechanic 6 Posts 
Motor Vehicle Electrician 2 Posts
Tyreman3 Posts
Painter 2 Posts
Fitter2 Posts
Copper and Tin Smith 1 Post
Upholster 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have certificate in the respective trade from any technical institution recognized by the government of Class 8 passed with experience of one year in the respective trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years. 

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection of candidates shall be made through competitive trade test. The date and venue of the test with syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. 

Where to Apply

The separate application should be sent by candidates for each trade post to The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, c-121, Naraina Industrial Area phase 1, Naraina, New Delhi- 110028. 

