Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post Recruitment: Apply for 188 vacancies of PA and other post

India Post Recruitment: Apply for 188 vacancies of PA and other post

employment news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 02:32 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online at dopsportsrecruitment.in till November 22.

India Post Recruitment: Apply for 188 vacancies of PA and other post
ByHT Education Desk

The Department of Posts has invited applications for 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 22. Interested candidates can apply online at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff.

India Post Recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 25 years. However, for the MTS the upper age limit is 18 to 27 years.

India Post Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to apply

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the application tab

Fill the application form

Submit fee and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

ht ed

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
india post jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP