India Post Recruitment: Apply for 188 vacancies of PA and other post

The Department of Posts has invited applications for 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 22. Interested candidates can apply online at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff.

India Post Recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 25 years. However, for the MTS the upper age limit is 18 to 27 years.

India Post Recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the application tab

Fill the application form

Submit fee and take print out for future reference.

