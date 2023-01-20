Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023: Apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Apply for 55 unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications from unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for NCC Men and 5 vacancies are for NCC women.

Indian Army NCC recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2023.

Indian Army NCC recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess a degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Final-year students are also eligible to apply as long as they achieved at least a 50% overall grade point average in the first two/three/four years of their respective degree programme.

Candidates Should have served for a minimum of two/three years (as applicable) in the Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Indian Army NCC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Register yourself and fill out the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take the print for future reference.

