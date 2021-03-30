Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021: Apply for JCO/ OR posts- check details here
employment news

Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021: Apply for JCO/ OR posts- check details here

Indian Army will conduct recruitment rallies for various locations across the country. Candidates can check the location, last date to apply and other details in the table given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021: Apply for JCO/ OR posts- check details here(File photo)

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021 for various locations. The organization will recruit Junior Commissioner Officer/ Operation Research posts through these rallies. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The minimum educational qualification for appointment to this special list of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) will be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. In addition, candidate must possess following qualification according to the religious denomination of the individual that is available on the website.

Along with the educational qualification, a candidate should meet the medical criteria as well. The medical criteria include having robust physique and good mental health. Normal hearing with each ear and good binocular vision in both eyes, sufficient number of natural healthy gum and teeth etc.

Candidates who want to check out the locations, last date and other details can refer the table given below.

LocationLast date to applyOfficial Notification
AizawlApril 17, 2021Direct link here
GunturApril 30, 2021Direct link here
Karnataka April 26, 2021Direct link here
MuzaffarnagarApril 26, 2021Direct link here
RohtakApril 17, 2021Direct link here
AlwarApril 6, 2021Direct link here
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PGCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2021 through GATE score, apply for 40 posts

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1097 posts, details here

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50000 posts, details here

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer and Specialists posts

The documents that will be required at the rally site are- Educational Certificate / Marksheet, Residence Certificate with photograph, caste certificate, religion certificate, school character certificate, unmarried certificate, relationship certificate, NCC certificate and sports certificate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army recruitment rally indian army indian army recruitment join indian army

Related Stories

employment news

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1097 posts, details here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:23 PM IST
employment news

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1277 SI, ASI vacancies notified, apply from May 1

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:53 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP