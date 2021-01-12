IND USA
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Indian Army Recruitment Rally, Cuttack 2021. (HT File)

The Indian Army will be conducting a recruitment rally at Army Recruiting Office, Cuttack from March 12 to 24, 2021. The online registration for the recruitment rally had started on January 11, 2021.

"Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khorda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts from 12 March 2021 to 24 March 2021. Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation," reads the official notification.

The army will send the admit card for the recruitment rally to the candidate's registered email-id 15 days prior to the commencement of the rally.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesmen, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

