Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration ends today for Soldier posts

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Shimla and other Himachal Pradesh districts registration ends today, August 28, 2021. Candidates can check complete details below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration ends today for Soldier posts

Indian Army will close down the registration process for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 28, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various Soldier posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process was started on August 28, 2021. Candidates are permitted to register and participate in one category only in a recruiting year cycle i.e. from 01 April to 31 March.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Common Entrance Examination. Location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit Card for the CEE for the Rally Fit candidates will be issued at Rally Site itself. Candidate will report at 04:00 AM at entry gate of rally ground on the days of the rally.

Other guidelines

Candidates must download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and update their health status. The RT-PCR test should be done within 72 hours and it should be negative or COVID19 vaccination certificate. Use of face masks and other guidelines for COVID19 is mandatory.

