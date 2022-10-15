Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver & other posts

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates can for Civilian MT Driver and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Civilian MT Driver: 2 Posts

Fork Lift Operator: 1 Post

Store Keeper Grade: 1 Post

Carpenter: 1 Post

Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post

Unskilled Labourer: 1 Post

Engine Driver: 1 Post

MT Fitter/ MT: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

