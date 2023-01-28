Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts from Feb 6

Indian Coast Guard has notified vacancies for 255 Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts. The application process will commence on February 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 255 vacancies in Navik.

Details:

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Candidates should have passed 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidate is selected based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.

