Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 Driver and other posts, details here

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below.

The last date to apply for the posts is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Library & Information Assistant Classified as Group ‘B’ (NG): 6 Posts

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) Classified as Group ‘C’ (NG): 40 Posts

Staff Nurse: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

All short listed eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination consisting of objective type questions. Candidates applying for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) to attend a driving test which will be qualifying in nature.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CCPO), Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Ballard Estate, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai-400 001.