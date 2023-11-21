Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for 275 Apprentices posts till January 1

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the engagement of Trade Apprentices at the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 1, 2024. The written examination will be conducted on February 28 and the written examination result will be released on March 2.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 275 Trade Apprentice vacancies

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 vacancies for Apprentices in various Trades.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 age limit: According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, there is no maximum age limit for apprenticeship training (MSDE). Candidates must be at least 14 years old; for hazardous occupations, the minimum age requirement is 18 years old.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have qualified SSC / Matric / Std X with a minimum percentage of 55% aggregate. Candidates should have passed ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with a minimum percentage of 65% aggregate.

India Navy Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in all the required details, contact address, trade preference and other details

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

