Indian Oil offers apprenticeship in pipelines division; check eligibility

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of around 469 Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in in Technical and Non-Technical trades at its locations under its 5 Regions: Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).. The application forms will be available on the official website of IOCL from October 5 and the last date for submission of the forms is October 25.

“Candidates having professional/higher qualification such as Degree in Engineering/MBA & its equivalent/PGDM/MCA/LLB/CA/ICWA/Masters in Social Work/Degree in Journalism etc. and any other Graduate and above professional qualification, shall not be eligible to apply for the above apprentice seats,” the IOCL has said.

“The qualification prescribed shall be from a recognized University/Institute as a full time, regular course in relevant disciplines with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the trades reserved for them),” it has added.

While technician and trade apprenticeship will be for a period of one year, the apprenticeship for data entry operator will be for 15 months.

A written test will be held for selecting candidates. “Final selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on Written Test marks as per merit. Trade-wise & State-wise merit list for each Region shall be prepared based on Written Test marks scored by the candidates, which shall be arranged in descending order. Candidates, in the order of merit will be offered the apprenticeship,” the IOCL has said in the job notification.

IOCL apprenticeship job details, eligibility, other information